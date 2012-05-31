FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe cross-border payments via TARGET2 system slowed in 2011 -ECB
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Europe cross-border payments via TARGET2 system slowed in 2011 -ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Payments through the Target2 payment system, used to settle cross-border payments in Europe, rose more slowly last year than in 2010 as the debt crisis reduced traffic across borders, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The value of payments through the system grew by 3.3 percent in 2011 after a 7.6 percent increase in 2010, the ECB said in the Target2 annual report.

“One of the main factors leading to this growth slowdown was, in particular in the second half of 2011, the intensification of the sovereign debt crisis and the disruptions it created in the euro area money markets,” the report said.

Turnover for the year totalled 613 trillion euros, or about 2.4 trillion a day. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.