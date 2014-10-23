FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Alpha Bank passes ECB stress tests - sources
October 23, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Alpha Bank passes ECB stress tests - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS/LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank has passed the European Central Bank’s stress tests without requiring further capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One source said Alpha Bank had passed based on the ‘static balance sheet’, which takes no account of the bank’s restructuring plan that was approved over the summer.

The other said Alpha Bank had no problems in the tests, without giving further detail. Alpha Bank declined to comment as the results are not due to be published until Sunday 1100 GMT.

Reporting By George Georgiopoulous and Laura Noonan; Editing by Clare Hutchinson

