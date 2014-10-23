Greece's Alpha Bank passes ECB stress tests - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank has passed the European Central Bank’s stress tests without requiring further capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One source said Alpha Bank had passed based on the ‘static balance sheet’, which takes no account of the bank’s restructuring plan that was approved over the summer.

The other said Alpha Bank had no problems in the tests, without giving further detail. Alpha Bank declined to comment as the results are not due to be published until Sunday 1100 GMT.