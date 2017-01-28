FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump's trade approach could harm world growth -ECB's Visco
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

Trump's trade approach could harm world growth -ECB's Visco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to trade issues could trigger retaliation in other countries and harm global economic growth, European Central Bank policy maker Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

"The U.S. administration's declared intention of slowing down or reversing trade liberalisation processes, and the steps it has already taken in this direction, risk triggering tit-for-tat measures in other countries, with negative repercussions for world growth," Visco, who sits on the ECB Governing Council, told a financial conference.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Philip Pullella

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.