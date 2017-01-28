Trump's trade approach could harm world growth -ECB's Visco

MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to trade issues could trigger retaliation in other countries and harm global economic growth, European Central Bank policy maker Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

"The U.S. administration's declared intention of slowing down or reversing trade liberalisation processes, and the steps it has already taken in this direction, risk triggering tit-for-tat measures in other countries, with negative repercussions for world growth," Visco, who sits on the ECB Governing Council, told a financial conference.