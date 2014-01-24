FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB says to cease 3-month dollar operations as of April 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

ECB says to cease 3-month dollar operations as of April 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday that it and other major central banks had decided to end offering 3-month U.S. dollar liquidity as funding strains have eased.

The ECB, together with the central banks of Britain, Japan and Switzerland, started offering U.S. dollar liquidity during the financial crisis to ensure that markets had sufficient access to dollar funds.

“The ECB will cease to conduct three-month US dollar liquidity-providing operations as of April 2014,” the ECB said in a statement, adding that U.S. dollar funding conditions had improved considerably.

“US dollar liquidity-providing operations with a maturity of one week will continue to be conducted at least until 31 July 2014,” the ECB said and added it would assess the need for one-week dollar operations beyond July 2014 in due course.

For a copy of the statement, click on: here Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.