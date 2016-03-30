French central banker sees growth of at least 1.2 pct this year

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - French growth is holding up this year, but will lag behind the broader euro zone, France’s central bank governor said on Wednesday, forecasting a rate of at least 1.2 percent.

If the estimate is borne out, that would be less than the 1.5 percent the government is predicting for this year, which is also the minimum economists say is necessary to make unemployment fall.

“Growth is resistant but insufficient,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the French Senate’s finance committee.

“It’s resistant because it should be at least at last year’s level - at least 1.2 percent. But it is insufficient because it will be below the euro zone average of 1.4-1.5 percent,” Villeroy added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)