ECB to decide on "pragmatic approach" to deal with uncertainties: Villeroy

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will decide at meetings in the coming months on a "pragmatic approach" to the evolution of all its monetary policy tools to address recent uncertainties, French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"I am fully confident that in our next monetary meetings, in the coming months, we will decide, in a pragmatic approach, about the best evolution after March of all our available tools: QE, TLTRO and forward guidance on interest rates," Villeroy, who sits on the ECB's rate setting Governing Council, said.

He told a conference in Madrid that the ECB had many options open regarding the size and length of instruments such as its asset purchase program to deal with uncertainties such as Brexit and Donald Trump's election victory in the United States.

These options excluded "either a sudden stop of its contribution to our accommodative policy in March, or the continuation of the same contribution forever," he said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)