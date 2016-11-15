FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ECB making progress on inflation, must stay vigilant - Villeroy
November 15, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 9 months ago

ECB making progress on inflation, must stay vigilant - Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is making progress on steering inflation towards its target of just below 2 percent but must not let down its guard, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference of corporate treasurers in Paris, Villeroy said the ECB would make decisions about the future of its asset purchase programme after March, based on its December economic forecasts.

"We are making progress towards reaching our inflation target but must remain attentive to economic and financial developments," said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost)

