ECB's Visco says extending debt repayments wouldn't solve Greece problems
July 23, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Visco says extending debt repayments wouldn't solve Greece problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Extending Greece’s debt repayments would not be enough to resolve the country’s problems, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said in an interview with an Italian newspaper on Thursday.

Visco told daily Il Foglio that the issue of Greek debt needed to be dealt with ”even by lengthening further its maturities, but it is clear that this will not be enough to overcome the country’s problems.

“The cost of debt of Greece is already low, repayments are spread over time.” (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

