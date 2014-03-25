UPDATE 1-ECB's Visco warns on deflation, says markets could turn on Italy

(Adds quotes, background)

By Gianluca Semeraro

PAVIA, Italy, March 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday that the risk of excessively low price expectations in the euro zone must be tackled decisively to prevent any risk of a deflationary spiral.

With euro zone inflation far below the ECB’s reference value of below but close to 2 percent, Visco warned that price expectations can change suddenly and once this has happened it can be more difficult for authorities to rectify them.

Average inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro stood at just 0.7 percent in February, slipping from 0.8 percent the month before.

“The risk that long-term inflation expectations become detached from price stability must be countered with determination,” Visco, who is governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a speech in the northern Italian city of Pavia.

“In line with its mandate the ECB will use all the instruments necessary to ensure price stability,” he said.

Jozef Makuch, another ECB Governing Council member, warned on Tuesday that deflation risks had risen, while the German Bundesbank opened the possibility of quantitative easing to support the euro zone economy.

Visco also warned that the recent fall in Italian bond yields could easily be reversed as market sentiment remains fragile.

“It needs little to erode the trust of investors ... the risks are still present and the tensions are ready to flare up again,” he said, calling for Matteo Renzi’s government to adopt structural reforms to boost economic growth.

Yields on Italian 10-year benchmark bonds are currently around 3.4 percent, compared with a high of above 7 percent at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.

The difference with the yield on safer German Bunds has narrowed to less than 2 percentage points, compared with a 2011 peak of more than 5 points, but Visco noted that this “spread” was less than half a point before the recession of 2008.

The spread reflected Italy’s huge public debt and its low growth potential, he said, and “must be further reduced.”

Visco said that only by boosting growth through investments could Italy hope to meet the terms of the EU’s Fiscal Compact which requires the country to steadily reduce its public debt towards 60 percent of national output.

Italy’s debt stood at 132.6 percent of gross domestic product last year, while its economic growth has been among the lowest in the developed world for more than a decade. (Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)