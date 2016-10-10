ECB policymaker Visco says QE exit would be data-dependent

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s exit from its ongoing asset purchase program would largely depend on economic data, ECB policymaker and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

“Communicating as to when and how we are going to exit from our asset purchase program is difficult. We know that at some point we need to get out,” Visco said at an event sponsored by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum at Columbia University.

“We know that there are unintended consequences of maintaining interest rates low for too long. Right now, we are data-dependent.” (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Paul Simao)