November 12, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Diverging central bank policy to drive forex moves - ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Diverging paths of monetary policy in the euro zone and the United States will likely drive exchange rate fluctuations, ECB governing council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

The euro has fallen sharply against the dollar recently on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month, weeks after the European Central Bank adds to its already unprecedented monetary stimulus.

“It wouldn’t be very surprising to see that if the monetary path on this side and on other side of the Atlantic diverge and diverge perhaps even further this would be reflected in exchange rate movements,” Weidmann said at Paris’ Sciences Po University.

“Of course the exchange rate is not a policy target,” Weidmann, who is also president of Germany’s Bundesbank, added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
