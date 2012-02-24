Greece must comply or else no more aid -Weidmann

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greece will not qualify for further financial help if it does not meet its reform and savings targets, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed a 130 billion euro ($175 billion) rescue for Greece this week to avert a chaotic default after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private bondholders to take bigger losses.

“Ultimately, Greece cannot be forced to comply with the programme,” Weidmann said in a speech to be given at the Group of 20 nations meeting in Mexico City. “But it should be clear that no further disbursements will be warranted if Greece fails to keep its side of the bargain.”

A major topic for the G20 finance ministers and central bankers this weekend will be the euro zone’s mechanisms for containing its sovereign debt crisis and what role the International Monetary Fund can play.

The IMF estimates it needs another $600 billion to help countries deal with the fallout from the debt crisis, about half of which would come from Europe.

Weidmann, a member of the ECB’s governing council and the head of Germany’s Bundesbank, confirmed the German contribution and underlined that these resources would be available to all IMF members, not earmarked for troubled euro debtor countries.

He said it was essential that this process did not violate the legal framework of Europe’s monetary union, which prohibits central banks from financing governments.

“In particular, the IMF must not become a vehicle for monetary financing of government deficits,” Weidmann stressed.

He also said the crisis could not “be resolved solely by throwing money at it”, emphasising the need for consolidation of public finances and structural reforms.

Weidmann pointed to Germany’s own tough reform process over recent years and how this was now paying off.

“Although the German economy has lost momentum over the past few months, we expect GDP growth to pick up soon,” he said, assuming the debt crisis would get resolved and not intensify.

“The success depends on rigorous implementation of the agreed measures and rules. Personally, I am confident that, by following this course, we will eventually contain the crisis and that the euro will remain a stable currency,” Weidmann said.