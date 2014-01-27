FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outlook for inflation gives reason to be positive - Weidmann
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Outlook for inflation gives reason to be positive - Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann on Monday backed ECB President Mario Draghi’s assessment of a gradual yet still weak recovery in the euro zone.

Draghi said earlier that there were many encouraging signs in the euro zone economy and no risks of deflation, though the recovery remained fragile and the crisis was not over yet.

“He (Draghi) is absolutely right with this description,” said Weidmann, who is also the head the German Bundesbank, at an event organised by German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung.

“The outlook for inflation, but also for the risks of deflation let us look positively into the future,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.