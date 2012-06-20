FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann: Up to Greece to keep bailout on track
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Weidmann: Up to Greece to keep bailout on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece must bring its reform programme back on track if an assessment by the EU/IMF/ECB troika comes to the conclusion that it has fallen off the rails, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Weidmann told German manager magazin in an interview that the Greek election had not changed the fact that Greece needed to stick to its bailout programme to receive further financial aid.

“If there are discrepancies (from the programme), we have to analyse the causes, but first of all it will be up to Greece to demonstrate that there is a way to repair it,” Weidmann said.

He added that the Bundesbank’s opposition to the ECB’s bond purchase programme was known and that he was also not in favour of issuing joint short term “eurobills”. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.