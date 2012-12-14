FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Weidmann criticises scale of ECB's new bank supervision task

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann suggested that EU finance ministers should have given the ECB oversight of fewer euro zone banks, in comments published on Friday.

The EU ministers agreed on Thursday to hand the ECB authority to police directly at least 150 of the euro zone’s biggest banks and to intervene in smaller banks at the first sign of trouble.

“For practical reasons, one could have drawn the circle of systemically relevant banks a little bit tighter,” Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, was quoted as saying by German magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

“I‘m not convinced that the ECB Governing Council is the ideal body to decide whether a bank should be closed or not,” Weidmann also said. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

