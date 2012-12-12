FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weidmann presses for euro zone economic integration
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Weidmann presses for euro zone economic integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann called on Wednesday for Europe’s leaders to push ahead with closer economic integration in the euro zone, pressing for action on the eve of Europe’s last summit this year.

“To secure healthy government finances in the euro area for the long term, the currency union’s architecture must be further coherently developed,” Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said in the text of a speech for delivery at Frankfurt’s Goethe University.

Part of the euro zone’s plans for closer economic integration is a banking union. Germany signalled on Wednesday it was ready to back plans for the ECB to be made the chief supervisor of banks, raising the prospect of a breakthrough on the European Union’s most ambitious financial reform. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.