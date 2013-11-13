ECB's Weidmann: C.bank independence best preserved by narrow mandate

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The non-traditional policies central banks are tempted to take during a crisis can endanger their independence, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that there was no fixed split within the Governing Council where southern Europeans push for more accommodative policies and northern countries try to stop them.

“Central bank independence can be justified only when we keep our definition of our mandate narrow,” Weidmann said in a question-and-answer session after a speech organised by German co-operative banks.