ECB's Weidmann calls for end of risk-free treatment of govt debt

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Jens Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, called for adequate treatment of banks’ holdings of sovereign bonds to reflect their riskiness.

In an opinion piece published on the Financial Times website on Monday, Weidmann took aim at the treatment of sovereign exposures in existing and incoming regulatory frameworks.

“The current regulation’s assumption that government bonds are risk-free has been dismissed by recent experience,” Weidmann, who is also the head of Germany’s Bundesbank, wrote.

“The time is ripe to address the regulatory treatment of sovereign exposures,” he added.

