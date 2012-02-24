FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-No discussion of third ECB liquidity offer-Weidmann
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-No discussion of third ECB liquidity offer-Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - - European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Friday there are no discussions about the possibility of a third three-year ECB liquidity offer.

Asked if there would be another round, Weidmann said “it is not up for discussion.”

Weidmann was in Mexico City for a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economic powers.

In December, the ECB announced the first of two rounds of cheap 3-year funding operations for nearly half a trillion euros to help fight the euro zone crisis.

A second round of loans at low rates could yield another half trillion on Feb. 29 despite signs institutions already have adequate liquidity, a Reuters poll of more than 60 economists showed.

ECB President Mario Draghi said in January the flood of loans were helping banks.

