Buba chief: calm after ECB cash may deceive-paper

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has criticised the European Central Bank’s (ECB) three-year funding operations, which this week unleashed a 1-trillion euro wave of cash into the financial system, German weekly news magazine Spiegel reported.

In an advance copy of its new edition made available on Saturday Spiegel quoted Weidmann as saying the conditions for the funds were “very generous”.

“The programme may have a calming effect in the short term but it is a calm which could be deceptive,” Weidmann told Spiegel.

Weidmann is particularly concerned about the ECB’s loosening of the collateral rules for banks wanting to tap its funding. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Keiron Henderson)