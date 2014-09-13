No significant risk of deflation spiral in euro zone-ECB's Weidmann

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank sees no significant risks of a deflation spiral in the euro zone, the bank’s Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Saturday, adding the bloc’s growth would stay subdued into the next year.

Consumer inflation in the 9.6 trillion euro economy stood at 0.3 percent year-on-year in August and was behind a surprise interest rate cut by the ECB in September.