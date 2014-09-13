FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No significant risk of deflation spiral in euro zone-ECB's Weidmann
#Market News
September 13, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

No significant risk of deflation spiral in euro zone-ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank sees no significant risks of a deflation spiral in the euro zone, the bank’s Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Saturday, adding the bloc’s growth would stay subdued into the next year.

“European Central Bank’s Governing council sees no significant risks of a deflation spiral in the euro zone,” Weidmann told reporters in Milan after an informal meeting of European Union’s finance ministers in Milan.

Consumer inflation in the 9.6 trillion euro economy stood at 0.3 percent year-on-year in August and was behind a surprise interest rate cut by the ECB in September.

Reporting by Martin Santa and Tom Koerkemeier

