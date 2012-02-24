FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Crown says has not planned next step on Echo
February 24, 2012 / 5:17 AM / 6 years ago

Australia's Crown says has not planned next step on Echo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, said it has not decided its next move regarding smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, after earlier doubling its stake to 10 percent.

“The board has made no decision as to what its next step will be,” Chief Executive Rowen Carnegie told a conference call.

He said Crown was now seeking regulatory approvals to go beyond 10 percent and was not able to comment further while the process was underway. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)

