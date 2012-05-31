Australia's Echo wants Packer bid for board seat rejected

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian casino Echo Entertainment asked investors on Thursday to reject a move by billionaire James Packer to obtain a seat on its board, saying competitors were unwelcome.

Echo has scheduled a shareholder vote on July 20 and recommended shareholders vote against a resolution by Pennwin, a unit of Packer controlled casino group Crown, to remove Echo chairman John Story and induct its nominee Jeff Kennett.

“These moves by Crown should be viewed through the prism of its ardent desire to gain control of Echo’s valuable license without paying a premium to Echo shareholders,” Story said in a statement.

“We do not believe that it is in the interests of shareholders that a competitor be represented on the board.”

The friction between Crown and Echo, which runs Jupiters casino on Queensland’s Gold Coast and Sydney’s Star casino, started after Crown doubled its stake in Echo to 10 percent in February and said it would seek government approval to raise it further.

Packer’s proposal for a board seat was rejected then by Echo.

The matter came to a head when Packer said Story should be held responsible for reputational damage to Echo and be removed.

“It’s obvious what Packer’s trying to do is gain some control without paying a premium for control,” said Jason Beddow, managing director of Argo Investments, which owns shares in both Echo and Crown.

“There’s a long way to go. He needs legislation to be changed,” Beddow said, referring to state laws that need to be lifted before Crown can raise its stake and move to take over Echo.

GOOD FIT

Crown owns the Crown casino in Melbourne and Burswood in Perth and about a third of Melco Crown Entertainment, which has fast-growing casinos in Macau. A full takeover by Crown would cost upwards of A$2.7 billion and likely face scrutiny by Australia’s competition authorities.

Echo has been seen as a likely takeover target because of its size and is considered a potential fit for Crown or for other international casino groups or private equity firms especially on completion of the $870 million renovation of its Sydney casino to attract Asian high-rollers.

A spokesman for Packer was not immediately available for comment.

WEAK TRADING

Echo also said trading remained difficult in the second half with revenues hurt by soft consumer sentiment. Gross revenues so far for the year were up 3.1 percent, it said.

Echo said it is scheduled to report earnings for the 2012 financial year on August 15.

Echo shares ended 1.4 percent higher at A$4.44, while Crown fell 0.6 percent in a broader market that lost 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)