FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown seeks approval to lift Echo stake to 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 4, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Crown seeks approval to lift Echo stake to 25 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Ltd said on Wednesday it is now seeking regulatory approval to raise its stake in rival Echo Entertainment to up to 25 percent from its current holding of 10 percent.

Crown and south east Asia’s largest gambling group Genting , which also owns about 10 percent of Echo, have been circling the operator of the Sydney casino.

This year Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, had sought regulatory approval to go above 10 percent but has now amended the application to as high as 25 percent.

Under Echo’s constitution, no single party can hold more than 10 percent without regulatory approval.

Crown said the regulators have accepted the amended application and no decision has been made.

Genting has also applied to raise its stake beyond 10 percent and sources with direct knowledge have said it would be meeting regulators this week to present its case.

On Tuesday, the regulators allowed fund manager Perpetual to raise its stake in Echo to up to 15 percent. Perpetual had sought regulatory permission in late 2011.

But Thomson Reuters data shows Perpetual currently has a stake in Echo of only 3.72 percent.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.