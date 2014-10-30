FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Echo sees H1 profit up as much as 31 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 30, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Echo sees H1 profit up as much as 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian casino company Echo Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday it expected its first-half profit to rise as much as 31 percent after posting strong gains in revenue from international VIPs and local gamblers.

Echo, which operates Sydney’s Star Casino, said it now expected normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$245 million to A$260 million ($214.8 million to $228 million) for the six months to Dec. 31.

Shares in Echo reversed earlier losses of around 2 percent to be up as much as 5.7 percent to an 18-month high of A$3.75 in afternoon trade. (1 US dollar = 1.1405 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.