Echo posts 59 pct rise in full year net profit

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian gaming firm Echo Entertainment Group on Wednesday reported a 59 percent rise in full year net profit to A$169.3 million ($123.7 million) after improved marketing and loyalty programs drove strong domestic revenue growth.

Echo and Hong Kong partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium last month won a licence to build a casino in the centre of Brisbane, edging out rival Crown Resorts for a development positioned to benefit from an influx of Chinese high rollers.

Revenue was up 18.5 percent over the year and Echo said that domestic gaming revenues in July “continue to benefit from the momentum built over the course of FY2015.” ($1 = 1.3682 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)