Australian casino company Echo annual profit rises
August 12, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Australian casino company Echo annual profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian gaming company Echo Entertainment Group posted a 12 percent rise in core earnings on Wednesday, boosted by an improved performance from its Australian casinos.

Echo, which operates Sydney’s Star casino, posted normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and excluding significant items of A$439.1 million ($406.9 million), above the raised guidance of A$430-A$435 million it gave in June.

1 US dollar = 1.0792 Australian dollar Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

