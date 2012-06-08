FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Echo says chairman resigns
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Echo says chairman resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment said on Friday its Chairman John Story has resigned, bowing to a destabilising campaign run by billionaire James Packer who owns a rival casino operator to sack the chairman.

“ The board of Echo has formed the view that the ongoing disruptive campaign concerning the resolution proposed to be put to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Echo for the removal of Mr Story was damaging to the company, and that it was in the best interests of shareholders that Mr Story not contest the resolution,” Echo said in a statement.

Packer wants to boost his company Crown’s 10 percent stake in Echo and win a board seat. A full takeover could cost more than A$3 billion ($2.9 billion) and would face tough regulatory scrutiny. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

