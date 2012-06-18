Genting lifts stake in Australia's Echo with $83.5 mln buy

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - Singapore gaming operator Genting said it has lifted its stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment with the purchase of 19.26 million shares worth A$82.6 million ($83.3 million).

The shares represent about 2.8 percent of Echo, adding to an unspecified stake in Echo that Genting acquired earlier this month.

Genting said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange the investment was a good opportunity to diversify its portfolio.

The Australian newspaper said on Tuesday that Genting met last week with billionaire James Packer, who owns 10 percent of Echo and is considering an alliance with the Singapore firm to help win greater control of the owner of Sydney’s only casino. ($1 = 0.9912 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)