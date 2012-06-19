CORRECTED-Genting lifts stake in Australia's Echo with $83.5 mln buy

(Corrects first and fourth paragraphs to show Genting is based in Malaysia, not Singapore. In first and third paragraphs, makes clear purchase was by HK unit. In second paragraph, adds earlier purchase was by Singapore unit.)

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian gaming operator Genting Group has lifted its stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment with the purchase of 19.26 million shares worth A$82.6 million ($83.3 million) by its Hong Kong unit.

The shares represent about 2.8 percent of Echo, adding to an unspecified stake in Echo that Genting acquired earlier this month th rough its Singapore unit.

Genting Hong Kong said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange the investment was a good opportunity to diversify its portfolio.

The Australian newspaper said on Tuesday that Genting met last week with billionaire James Packer, who owns 10 percent of Echo and is considering an alliance wi th Ge nting to help win greater control of the owner of Sydney’s only casino. ($1 = 0.9912 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)