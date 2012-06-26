FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genting applies to lift stake in Echo -source
June 26, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Genting applies to lift stake in Echo -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian gaming group Genting Group has applied to Australian state government authorities to boost its stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment beyond 10 percent, a source familiar with the situation said.

The New South Wales Liquor and Gaming Authority and a spokesperson for Genting both declined to comment.

Genting earlier this month boosted its stake in Echo to almost 10 percent, putting it on par with billionaire James Packer who is seeking to gain control of the Australian casino operator. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
