Genting takes 4.9 pct stake in Australia's Echo-report

MELBOURNE, June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore gaming operator Genting Singapore has built up a 4.9 percent stake in Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment, The Australian newspaper reported, in a move that could complicate attempts by billionaire James Packer to win influence over Echo.

Genting has built up its stake over the past two weeks through broker JP Morgan, The Australian said in its online edition on Friday without citing sources.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Genting said it has raised its stake in an unnamed quoted investment at a cost of S$305 million ($238 million).

JP Morgan declined to comment and Genting was not immediately available. Echo did not return a call seeking comment.

Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London and Macau, wants to use Echo’s Sydney licence to build a new hotel and casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers.

Packer’s tactics have been to try to boost his company Crown Ltd’s 10 percent stake in Echo and win a board seat, without launching a full takeover that could cost more than A$3 billion ($2.9 billion) and would face tough regulatory scrutiny.

Perpetual Investments, Echo’s second-largest shareholder after Crown, does not intend to support Crown’s push for a board seat, a senior executive told the Australian Financial Review.

“Perpetual does not support Crown’s move to appoint a director to Echo,” Perpetual head of equities Matt Williams told the newspaper.

Shares in Echo topped the gainers in a broadly weaker S&P/ASX 200 Index, rising as much as 4 percent to value the company at around $3 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)