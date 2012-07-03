Australia's Echo says Perpetual able to buy 15 pct stake

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment said on Tuesday regulators have allowed fund manager Perpetual to increase its stake in the firm to up to 15 percent.

Under Echo’s constitution, no single party can hold more than 10 percent without regulatory approval.

Genting Group and Australian billionaire James Packer’s Crown Ltd each hold about 10 percent of Echo and have sought regulatory approval to go higher, an indication of their interest to takeover the firm that runs the Sydney casino among others. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)