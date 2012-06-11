FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Echo says plans capital raising
June 11, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Echo says plans capital raising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment said on Tuesday it plans a capital raising, which media reports said could help support its high-roller business, as speculation grows that two of its largest shareholders plan to meet.

Singapore gaming operator Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake in Echo, raising the prospect of a battle for control of the $3 billion Australian casino company with billionaire rival James Packer who holds a 10 percent stake .

A report in the Australian Financial Review said that Packer and Genting’s chairman Lim Kok Thay are expected to meet to discuss a possible agreement that would include Packer’s plans for Echo and a potential entry for Genting to Macau.

Echo, which owns Sydney’s only casino and the Jupiter’s casino on the Gold Coast, asked for a trading halt in its shares pending the announcement of the capital raising. The company did not give any details on the size of the planned raising. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)

