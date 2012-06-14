FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Echo says to raise $454 mln in share sale
June 14, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Echo says to raise $454 mln in share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian gaming firm Echo Entertainment said on Friday it plans to raise about A$454 million ($454 million) through a new share issue to pay down debt, and added its major shareholder Crown Ltd would take up its full entitlement.

Casino group Crown, owned by billionaire James Packer, has taken a 10 percent stake in Echo in an effort to win greater control over its rival and wants to use its licence to build a new casino in Sydney.

Echo said the 1-for-5 entitlement offer would reduce gearing and help ensure a more appropriate capital structure for the gaming group, whose high-roller business has been underperforming.

The capital raising, first flagged on Tuesday, has been slightly delayed by talks with Echo’s U.S. bond holders to modify the terms of its debt facilities to allow the raising.

The raising offer price will be A$3.30, a deep discount to the share’s last close at A$4.49.

Echo also said it now expects normalised earnings before tax and one-offs to be in the range of A$380 million-A$390 million for the year to June 30, a touch below median analyst forecasts of A$393 million according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
