Australia's Echo says open to change after talks with Crown
August 15, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Echo says open to change after talks with Crown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian gaming firm Echo Entertainment has talked with shareholder Crown Ltd and says is open to working on a plan to benefit all shareholders.

Crown, which holds a 10 percent stake in rival Echo and is owned by billionaire James Packer, has said it hopes to use Echo’s exclusive state casino licence to go ahead with a planned luxury hotel development in Sydney.

Crown has applied to regulators to increase its stake to 25 percent and successfully led a push to oust Echo’s previous chairman.

“We’re open to what might be but we don’t know what that is yet, nothing I can tell you any more definitively,” Echo Managing Director Larry Mullin told Reuters by telephone.

“I don’t have anything to report other than a very, very preliminary conversation,” he said when asked if he had been approached by James Packer.

“It’s a lot of speculation on what might be or might not be with our business. We’re open to exploring anything on our business but it would have to be at shareholder value,” Mullin said.

“It would have to be good for our shareholders, but they are a shareholder. We treat our shareholders equally,” he said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
