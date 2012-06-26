FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Genting seeks to raise stake in Australia's Echo-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Group is seeking to increase its stake in Australian casino company Echo Entertainment Group above the 10 percent threshold, a state regulator said on Tuesday.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said it would consider Genting’s application.

Genting confirmed last week it had increased its stake in Echo to almost 10 percent, putting it on par with Australian billionaire James Packer who is seeking to gain control of the $3 billion Australian casino operator, which owns Sydney’s only casino.

The Echo constitution contains restrictions on persons having voting power over more than 10 percent of Echo’s shares without first obtaining the written consent of the Authority and the Queensland Attorney General.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill

