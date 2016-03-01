FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Echo sells commercial property unit to S. Africa's Redefine
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's Echo sells commercial property unit to S. Africa's Redefine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Polish developer Echo Investment said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell to South Africa’s Redefine Properties a controlling stake in a unit that owns commercial real estate valued at 1.19 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

Redefine said earlier it would buy 75 percent of Echo Prime Properties (EPP) for around 362 million euros.

Echo Investment said that the assets owned by EPP included shopping malls and office buildings in major Polish towns, and the price included its net debt, cash and working capital.

The companies said the deal is still subject to some conditions, including European Commission approval, which the firms committed to meet by the end of October. ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
