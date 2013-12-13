FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-EchoStar and Vivendi's GVT end Brazil pay-TV talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Vivendi committed to accelerating GVT’s pay-TV business

* GVT and EchoStar started talks in October

* Venture designed to benefit from World Cup soccer

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - EchoStar Corp and Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT said on Friday they had ended talks to set up a pay-TV venture in Brazil.

French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay-TV venture, hoping to offer the service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.

EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it still plans to using its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay-TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.

Vivendi said in a separate statement that it remains firmly committed to accelerating the deployment of GVT’s pay-TV business.

