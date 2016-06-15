FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016

MOVES-ECI Partners makes two key appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - UK-based private equity firm ECI Partners appointed Chris Watt to its investment committee, and John Hayhurst to head of the firm’s Northern office.

Watt, working with ECI for 17 years, has been a partner since 2003 and head of ECI’s consumer sector team for the past decade.

Hayhurst has been with ECI for 13 years and was previously involved in many investments in the Northern region.

The appointments follow Managing Partner Tim Raffle’s decision to retire from his role after 26 years. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)


