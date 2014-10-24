FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler to be European development partner for drug against pancreatic cancer
#Healthcare
October 24, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler to be European development partner for drug against pancreatic cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :

* Says to be European development partner for promising drug against pancreatic cancer

* Says drug to enter phase III clinical trials soon

* Says is engaging with U.S. based biotech company to become contract manufacturer for new type of cancer treatment

* Says is creating a new production plant for this purpose at its Braunschweig location with financial support provided by the customer Source text - bit.ly/1wtOCLu Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
