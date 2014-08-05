FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler reports H1 sales of EUR 61.9 mln
August 5, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler reports H1 sales of EUR 61.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler : * Says has increased sales by 8 % year on year to EUR 31.2 million in Q2 of

2014 * Says H1 EBIT came to EUR 6.2 million, equating to a drop of EUR 0.7 million,

or 10 %, year on year * Says sales rose by EUR 6.6 million, or 12 %, to EUR 61.9 million during first

half year of 2014 * Says executive board has reaffirmed its most recent forecast for the year

2014 * Sees 2014 sales of EUR 134 million and earnings after tax and minority

interests of EUR 10.5 million, or EUR 2.00 per share * Says H1 earnings after taxes and minority interests fell by 18 % to EUR 3.3

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
