#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG says settles Core legal dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - Belgian radiotherapy company Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG said on Monday it had settled a legal dispute with Core Oncology Inc, with the latter agreeing to pay it $1.7 million to end proceedings.

The two companies entered into a strategic alliance in November 2009 in which the Belgian company received an option to take over Core Oncology and made a short-term loan to it.

It did not take over Core and subsequently filed a complaint with the U.S. Federal Court in Seattle in early 2011 over non-repayment of the loan.

The Belgian company said it and Core Oncology signed an out of court settlement on Monday related to their dispute.

The payment would be booked as “other income” in the first quarter of 2013.

“With this out of court settlement, we have avoided many years of litigation, and our financial power has also been strengthened. No further legal costs will be incurred,” said Edgar Loeffler, managing director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

