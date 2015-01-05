FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler lowers 2014 earnings forecast
January 5, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler lowers 2014 earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG :

* Disappointing Radiation Therapy business in Eastern Europe threatens to undermine consolidated profit forecast for 2014

* Annual sales in former CIS countries were down by half to almost 4 million euros in 2014, total sales for segment were merely on par with previous year’s figure of 28 million euros

* Group Executive Committee forecasts a 30 pct decline in EPS to around 1.25 euros instead of previously estimated increase to 2.00 euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

