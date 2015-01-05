FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG predicts loss for FY 2014
January 5, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG predicts loss for FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA :

* Predicts loss for the financial year 2014

* FY sales will be merely on par with previous year’s level of 28 million euros ($33.38 million)

* Instead of achieving FY EBIT comparable to EBIT levels in previous years, there is likely to be a loss of almost 3 million euros

* Likely FY EBIT loss due to poorer capacity utilization in production

* Not meeting sales figures in Q4 2014 is due to ongoing economic and political crisis in Eastern Europe and unexpectedly difficult conditions in Americas business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

