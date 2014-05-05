FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil and gas firm Eclipse Resources files for IPO
May 5, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Oil and gas firm Eclipse Resources files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Eclipse Resources Corp filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ECR”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

