Nov 6(Reuters) - ECO Business-Immobilien AG :

* Said on Wednesday achieved 9-month EBIT of 27.7 million euros, 60.1 pct up

* Said 9-month net income incl. one-time effects of 18.2 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* Said 9-month net income excl. one-time effects of 5 million euros

