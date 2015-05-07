FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Eco world launches $178.8 mln share sale- term sheet
May 7, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Eco world launches $178.8 mln share sale- term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer Eco World Development Group Bhd launched a $178.8 million primary placement share sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is offering 394 million shares at an offer price of 1.62 ringgit per share, which is at a discount of 8.5 percent to Thursday’s closing price.

Proceeds from the sale would be used for business development and as working capital, the term sheet stated.

CIMB Investment Bank is advising on the deal. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anand Basu)

