Eco World to list Malaysia's first property SPAC in second half of 2015
April 23, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Eco World to list Malaysia's first property SPAC in second half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian property developer Eco World Development Group Bhd said on Thursday the planned listing of 1.5 billion ringgit ($415 million) special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is on track for the second half of this year.

Chief Executive Officer Chang Khim Wah said the listing is now pending regulatory approval.

The SPAC, to be named Eco World International Bhd, would be Malaysia’s first property SPAC and follow the oil and gas IPOs by Reach Energy Bhd and Sona Petroleum Bhd.

SPAC is a company with no existing assets that attract investors with a team of experience industry executives who seek to translate seed money in to profits down the road. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anand Basu)

