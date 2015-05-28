FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spouse co-signers protected by equal credit law, high court told
May 28, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Spouse co-signers protected by equal credit law, high court told

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Missouri bank that required two wives to guarantee their husbands’ commercial real estate loans should be held liable for discrimination on the basis of marital status, lawyers for the women told the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Married applicants saddled with their spouse’s debt are unbankable and unable to independently qualify for credit,” lawyers at Duggan Shadwick Doerr & Kurlbaum said in a brief last week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1clXRZx

